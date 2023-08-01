KBC Group NV Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 567.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,383 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.56. 93,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.