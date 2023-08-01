KBC Group NV Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,826 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

