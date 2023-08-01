KBC Group NV Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.1% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 39,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $202,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. 89,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

