KBC Group NV Has $7.14 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1,533.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,728 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,460,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after buying an additional 92,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.3 %

XRAY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. 249,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.