KBC Group NV Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,261 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. 57,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,214. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

