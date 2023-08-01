KBC Group NV Has $8.81 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 392.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 74,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,193. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

