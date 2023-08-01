KBC Group NV Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,722 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 299.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 520,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.