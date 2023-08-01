KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 60.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. 180,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.10. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

