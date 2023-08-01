KBC Group NV Invests $8.60 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. 203,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,902. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.