KBC Group NV Purchases 2,506 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

WBA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 1,423,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,228. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

