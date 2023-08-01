KBC Group NV Purchases 487,530 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,530 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $507,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.56. 7,882,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

