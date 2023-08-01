KBC Group NV Raises Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,559,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

ORA traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. 26,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

