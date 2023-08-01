KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,070 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Hasbro worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. 264,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

