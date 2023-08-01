KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 150,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,729. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

