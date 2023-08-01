KBC Group NV Sells 242,734 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,734 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of FOX worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 285,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

