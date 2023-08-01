KBC Group NV Sells 333,106 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 333,106 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. 623,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90, a PEG ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

