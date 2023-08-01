KBC Group NV Sells 405,073 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405,073 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. 410,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

