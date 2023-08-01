KBC Group NV Sells 75,557 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of IPG Photonics worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP traded down $16.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 159,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,302. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,862 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

