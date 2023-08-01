KBC Group NV Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 223,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

