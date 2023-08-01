KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $535.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $455.50.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.83. The stock had a trading volume of 129,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.91.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.