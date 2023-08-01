Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOSS remained flat at $4.14 during trading hours on Friday. 13,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koss Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

