Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KOSS remained flat at $4.14 during trading hours on Friday. 13,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.