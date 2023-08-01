Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,922 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

