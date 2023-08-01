M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.7 %

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,704,930 shares of company stock valued at $74,738,286. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 55,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,001. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

