Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $446.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $470.00.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MLM traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $451.58. 66,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.71 and a 200 day moving average of $386.06. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.