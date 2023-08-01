Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $106.65, but opened at $109.60. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 1,679,479 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $20,598,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,304,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 207,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

