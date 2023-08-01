Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $106.65, but opened at $109.60. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 1,679,479 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $20,598,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,304,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 207,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
