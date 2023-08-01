Morgan Stanley Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.76.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $22.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.72. 2,047,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $179.29.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,749.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

