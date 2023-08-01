MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $9.00 on Tuesday, reaching $175.00. 41,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,035.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $178.95.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

