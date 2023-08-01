MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA Safety Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of MSA traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.64. 64,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.41 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.