M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 501.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $136.72. 171,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

