Needham & Company LLC Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Arista Networks Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of ANET opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

