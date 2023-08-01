New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEWR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. 2,665,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,199 shares of company stock worth $31,997,819. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $75,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

