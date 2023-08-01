New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

New Relic Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

