Nickel Industries Limited (NIC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on August 13th

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

Also, insider Weifeng Huang bought 350,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$304,150.00 ($204,127.52). Company insiders own 42.88% of the company's stock.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

