Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

NCLH stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,843,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.96.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,983,000 after buying an additional 77,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,627,000 after buying an additional 169,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after buying an additional 196,978 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

