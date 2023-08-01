Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 16.4 %

NYSE:NCLH traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,536,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,573,874. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

