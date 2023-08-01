Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JFR stock remained flat at $8.08 on Tuesday. 393,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,591. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.