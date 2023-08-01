NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $463.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,882,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.57, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.95 and its 200-day moving average is $307.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

