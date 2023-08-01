NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.4% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $463.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.