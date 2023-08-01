NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $463.69. 8,352,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 240.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

