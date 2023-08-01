Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,949 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 1,751,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,845,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

