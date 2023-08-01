Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,665 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. 338,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,019. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

