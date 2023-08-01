ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Benchmark

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

ON opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

