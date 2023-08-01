PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $78.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of PETS stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 324,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.50 and a beta of 0.61. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

