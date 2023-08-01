PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.
Shares of PETS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,798. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.50 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
