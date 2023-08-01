PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of PETS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,798. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.50 and a beta of 0.61.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

