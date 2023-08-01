Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.