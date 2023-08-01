Piper Sandler Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $160.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.94.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. 580,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,795. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

