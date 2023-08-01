Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.32. 10,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

