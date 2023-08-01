Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,556 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Premier were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Premier by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Premier by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINC. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

PINC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 18,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

