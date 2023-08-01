Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 132 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 92.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.