Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 432,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,008. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.